HUNTINGTON — The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting, which aims to unite family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who have died, will take place Sunday, Dec. 8, in Huntington.
The Tri-State Chapter Candle Lighting will be held at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, 1400 Norway Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe, the Worldwide Candle Lighting creates a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone.
Chaplain Dan Godwin of King’s Daughters Medical Center will speak at approximately 6:40 p.m., with special music presented by Mike Strickland on guitar. At 7 p.m. the candle lighting will begin along with a PowerPoint presentation. As each child’s picture comes onto the screen, their family lights candles in their honor. Following the last candle being lit, there will be a balloon release. A fellowship dinner will take place immediately after.