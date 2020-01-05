ASHLAND — The road to adulthood can be paved with many unexpected obstacles, which is why one Ashland organization is working to help transition-age teenagers and young adults recognize and meet their goals in a relaxed atmosphere.
The Drop Youth Center inside the Neighborhood Building is funded through a federal initiative called TAYLRD, which stands for Transition Age Youth Launching Realized Dreams. The TAYLRD grant was issued to Kentucky in 2015, which led to the facility’s opening nearly four years ago.
Since then, staff at The Drop said the progress they’ve seen in the youth and young adults, ages 14-25, has been nothing short of inspiring.
“Statistics show that during these ages, when they drop out of therapy or don’t know where to go for help, then they fall through the cracks,” Cassandra Hockley, on-site manager, targeted case manager and community support associate at The Drop, said. “So here, we bring them in, we make them feel welcome through our engagement tools and we connect them to the community.”
The facility features a full kitchen and living area to help clients learn daily living skills and a game room, art room, computer room and more to ensure engagement among visitors.
Participants also learn coping skills, anger management, social skills, communication, focusing skills, stress management and work with local schools to continue their education.
The Drop uses peer support specialists to identify what kind of therapy or treatment those who walk through the door may need.
“Peer support is the first one to engage individuals when they come through,” Hockley said. “They get them talking, get them to open up, and try and figure out where they need to go.”
The facility’s youth peer support specialist, Jamaka Groves, has been at The Drop for more than three years.
“I want to use my story to instill hope in them,” Groves said. “I’ve been through tough times, and I know right now they’re actively going through it.”
Groves was drawn to the profession because of her passion for helping others, and said she wanted to find a way to better the community.
“Let me show you the steps and let me give you the resources you need to get you where you need to go. Let me show you how you can get a job, and you can go to college and get a degree,” Groves said.
“I love seeing the progress, getting to see them when they first come in, and how they are, working on their goals, and seeing that progress.”
Although watching clients meet their goals is exciting, Groves and Hockley said one of their favorite parts of the job is what happens after the success — celebration.
“We had three graduating recently, and one was told they wouldn’t be allowed to walk in their spring ceremony,” Harley Nolan, youth peer support specialist coordinator and community support associate, said. “I said, ‘Why don’t we do it here?’ We had a big ceremony, the whole nine yards — they were in their caps and gowns, and they loved it.”
Staff at The Drop organize specific groups that meet regularly, including a smart recovery group, girl’s group and self-esteem group, and are working toward forming a youth council, art group and LGBTQ+ group.
A therapist and telehealth doctors are also on hand and can prescribe medication to clients. Health care, according to Hockley, is a barrier for many people at The Drop.
Overall, Hockley said, the facility’s main goal is to encourage clients to become the best version of themselves, despite the challenges they may face.
“I know there’s a stigma and nobody likes to talk about their mental health,” Hockley said. “But how are you supposed to move forward in life if you don’t talk about it?”
All resources provided by The Drop are free, as well as resources within the Neighborhood Building, including The Dressing Room, which provides clients with clean clothes; Clean Start, which provides hygiene products and haircuts; and other organizations that can assist clients in obtaining driver’s licenses and necessary paperwork.
The facility is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with ages 18-25 encouraged to stop by from 1 to 3 p.m. and ages 14-17 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The Drop has a similar sister location in Louisa, Kentucky.