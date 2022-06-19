HUNTINGTON — Within less than a year, one Huntington family went from having three members to eight.
Chloe and Tyler Adkins didn’t know they were meant to have a big family, but fostering just made sense to them — and their 4-year-old biological daughter Piper, who can now say she has older siblings. Their home is never quiet with three boys and three girls running around.
The couple adopted four siblings — ranging in age from 4 to 8 — and are in the process of adopting a 6-year old girl. The large group full of love, adventure and chaos means matching clothing is often a requirement for traveling.
Necco, a Huntington provider of in-home therapeutic foster care, helped the Adkins family throughout the process and even after adoption. Necco provides an array of services, including adoption, foster care, mental health counseling, independent living and residential living — some that the Adkinses continue to benefit from.
The Adkinses were awarded “Foster Family of the Year” of 2022 by Necco. Their foster daughter asked Chloe Adkins to proudly display the framed certificate near the entrance of the home.
“It felt validating to say this has been a very fun couple of years, but it’s not been without its challenges. There’s been days that have been harder than others. And so it was really validating to know that our Necco family saw how much effort we were putting in to what we were doing,” Chloe Akdins said.
In 2018, she saw the need of foster children in the area — West Virginia alone has 7,000 children in need of a home, according to Necco — firsthand in her own classroom as a teacher. A student of hers, who was a foster child, was removed from the classroom due to a transfer.
“It kills me that he couldn’t stay in the area, where his school was and his friends were in, just because there wasn’t a home. … I really felt like structure and stability would have done wonders for him,” Chloe Adkins said.
That evening, she said she talked to Tyler about fostering and they agreed that they wanted to open their home to children with challenging behaviors.
Children — especially teenagers — in the foster service with a bad behavior record are often referred to as “paper monsters.” Each child has a written record that provides brief information on their behavioral history to a potential family.
“They look really intimidating from their behaviors, and not a lot of people realize that they are trauma responses. A lot of their behaviors are trauma-related from the things that they have been through and are trying to work through. So, they look worse on paper than they actually are,” Necco foster parent recruiter Amanda Bias said.
Bias said she likes to “open everyone’s eyes” to the idea that a majority of the children in the foster system have had such behaviors for a reason.
“It takes a lot to help. That child works through those things. They need somebody to say, ‘Hey, I have you. I got you. I’m not gonna let anything happen to you. Let’s work through this together. Let’s fix this together. We will get through it,’” Bias said. “We need a lot more of those people.”
The Adkinses were just the right people to open their home and heart to children who had struggled.
“A lot of the times, we could all be made into paper monsters. We’ve all been through stuff that we’re not happy about and that we’re not proud of. We need to understand that the worst moments of this child’s life are being written down on paper,” Chloe Adkins said. “Referrals can be very limited. It’s like if everyone had a book; what my book would say about me isn’t who I am. I would take the referral with a grain of salt. Understand it, be vigilant, but don’t let that define the child.”
She said all the children who she fostered and/or adopted are just like any other children, and are well-mannered, even with negative behaviors reported due to poor living conditions.
The couple began the fostering process in late 2018 and started fostering in September 2019 a little unexpectedly. The Adkinses received a call three days before a vacation to Ohio, and were able to take two of the adopted siblings with them on the family trip.
Along with family trips, Chloe and Tyler were not expecting all of the “firsts” that they were able to experience with their children. A worry of theirs was missing those moments, but they still had the children’s first day to a public school, first birthday cake, first bedroom, and their first time being called “Mom” and “Dad.”
The couple said their foster daughter cried to them and said she never thought she would have a home where they read bedtime stories.
“She came with a backpack and a pair of pajamas and so when we got to go out shopping the first time, her eyes just lit up,” Chloe Adkins said. “They are just so full of gratitude because they know what that means and they know that not everyone has that.”
Bias said that Necco’s main focus is to show that there is a need to foster teenagers and siblings.
“I feel as if everyone that calls is wanting a newborn baby. And I love that they want to help. A lot of people want to think that when they come into foster care, that they can get babies to adopt. Yes, we do have babies, but we have a lot more teenagers,” Bias said.
Chloe and Tyler said they did not plan to adopt siblings originally, but having six children has taught them how important sibling relationships — biological or not — are.
“It’s nice to just see the way they take care of each other and love each other,” Chloe Adkins said. “They may bicker back and forth like typical siblings do, but I know if something would happen to one of us, they are going to love each other through whatever they walk through in life. … I think a lot of times people underestimate the bond of a sibling.”
Even after being awarded and acknowledged by Necco, Tyler Adkins said the biggest award is his family.
“We didn’t do anything special,” he said. “I’m not out there being a superhero. We just simply said ‘Yes. There’s enough room for you.’”