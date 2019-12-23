HUNTINGTON — Do you remember the “Three Wise Men” who used to appear each year in the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church chapel windows during the Christmas season? This year, “The Gift of the Magi” returns in a new format after being retired in the early 2000s.
“The large panels overlaid with glass, weighing hundreds of pounds each, have been modernized,” according to a release from Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
In November the pieces were laid out in Smith Hall, and Paris Signs brought a drone to church to capture high-quality images and specific measurements of the three window frames. The Three Wise Men in the stained-glass pieces have been re-imagined onto a lightweight material, and “The Gift of the Magi” is again displayed in the chapel windows for all on 5th Avenue to enjoy.
“As they reappear this year, in a new form, we thought it would be fun to share the history of these gifts to our church,” the church said in its release.
In the late 1980s, Pat Mann traveled to Green Lake, Wisconsin, with a group of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church members for a music conference. During her free time on the trip, she sat by the lake and sketched the Magi on small pieces of paper.
Soon after her trip, a group of Huntington’s downtown churches joined together to create Christmas scenes as a gift to the Huntington community. It was decided that Fifth Avenue Baptist Church’s contribution would be to display the Three Wise Men in the three windows of the chapel.
But, how would they be created?
“The entire church rallied together in this project,” the release said. “Pat transferred her Three Wise Men from paper to large pieces of muslin cloth that were about 160 inches tall and 60 inches wide. She laid out the stained-glass design and numbered each portion to create a paint-by-number project.”
For the next several weeks, the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church family gathered together to paint the Magi onto the cloth.
“Members of all ages took pride in this paint-by-number project,” the release said.
Once on the cloth, Mike Shaver and Cabell Glass encased them in glass, and Duncan Box Lumber Company framed them with heavy oak frames. Roger Sizemore assisted with American Electric Power bucket trucks to mount the glass pieces onto the windows each year, according to the release.
“Floodlights were installed to shine on the windows and highlight what Fifth Avenue Baptist Church called ‘The Gift of the Magi”’ for all traveling along 5th Avenue to see,” the release said.