SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Grinch made an appearance at Burlington Elementary on Monday, after writing letters to the school last week saying that he was coming to take over as principal and take Christmas.
Law enforcement was on site when the furry, green character kidnapped Principal David Ashworth.
“We were called to Burlington Elementary to try to attempt to find the Grinch. We had some reports that he was running around stealing presents,” said Deputy Brandon Cochran from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office.
After searching the school, all the classes were led outside to find the Grinch on the roof. The students sang “We Wish you a Merry Christmas” to sway him into a change of heart. After the Grinch came down off the roof, Ashworth was saved.
“Mr. Ashworth is back!” yelled Andie Copley.
Andie is in Courtney Ray’s second grade class. She was excited to see the Grinch and enjoy the movie about the Dr. Seuss character her class was watching later that day.
“We get to spend time with our families,” she said about why she is excited for Christmas.
Jaden Young said he does not like the Grinch because he is mean.
“We’re doing this fun stuff,” Jaden said about why it was a good day.
He is also in Ray’s class.
“This has been the absolute best Christmas at Burlington Elementary we’ve ever had,” Ray said. “It has been nothing short of magical every day from the kids’ eyes and it’s been really awesome.”
In addition to a visit from the Grinch, they also had an Elf on the Shelf situation last week. A different teacher would dress up as the elf each day. One day an elf was duct-taped to a wall. Another day the elf toilet-papered the cafeteria. The day principal Ashworth was the elf, he threw pumpkins off a dump truck.
“We have a super creative school,” he said. “Staff will come up with stuff and we just do it.”
This is Ashworth’s first year as principal at Burlington Elementary. Previously he spent eight years as an assistant principal at Ironton City Schools.
The fire department was also there to assist the sheriff’s office in searching the school and to help the Grinch make his way down off the roof safely.
“We’ve always enjoyed coming down here and working with Burlington Elementary especially when Mr. Ashworth took over. He works really closely with us,” said Lt. Jason Winters of the Fayette Township Fire Department. “A lot of times when we show up on calls, kids are scared of us because of the equipment we wear and things like that. So it familiarizes them with us so that they’re more comfortable with us.”
This year, a student whose class the fire department visited knew exactly what to do when his house caught on fire, and Winters said he prevented his house from burning down.
