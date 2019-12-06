WHEELING — The Health Plan announced Thursday that it has renewed a decade-long partnership with Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) in Charleston.
The announcement comes one day after The Health Plan announced it had terminated its agreement with West Virginia University Health System, operating under the brand WVU Medicine.
The planned merger caused some controversy when CAMC decided to end its contract with The Health Plan over a disagreement with WVU Medicine.
In a news release, The Health Plan said this renewal with CAMC ensures all people insured through them will have no gaps in coverage at CAMC facilities.
All lines of business, including West Virginia Medicaid, SecureCare and SecureChoice Medicare Advantage, PEIA, commercial groups and self-funded groups of The Health Plan will continue to have in-network access to CAMC and its services in West Virginia, the release said.
“CAMC shares our dedication to better health. They offer a complete range of top-level services — including one of the top heart programs in the Unites States,” Jason Landers, senior vice president of Provider Delivery Services at The Health Plan, said in the release.
The Health Plan is thrilled about this renewed partnership with CAMC and excited for a collaborative future — bringing the best care to patients, he added.
