WHEELING, W.Va. — The Health Plan, a managed care organization headquartered in Wheeling and operating throughout West Virginia, and The West Virginia University Health System, operating under the brand WVU Medicine, have mutually agreed to terminate the May 1, 2019, transaction agreement, which means they will not become a single entity, according to a news release.
The release from The Health Plan said the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner was sent a statement in November from The Health Plan.
“The purpose of this letter is to notify the Department that the above-referenced Term Sheet (and the transaction contemplated by the Term Sheet) has been terminated,” the statement said.
The merger caused some controversy when the Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) decided to end its contract with The Health Plan over a disagreement with WVU Medicine.
“While this effective transaction is no longer moving forward, The Health Plan remains committed to building a statewide integrated healthcare finance and delivery network that will include all major health systems,” The Health Plan release said. “This announcement does not change or affect coverage for anyone insured by The Health Plan who receives services from West Virginia University Health System facilities. The Health Plan, a not-for-profit managed care organization, remains strong and competitively positioned for the future with our focus on our members and the communities we serve, with over 550 people working to support and improve the health of those members.”
Established in 1979, the West Virginia-based company, with offices in Wheeling, Charleston and Morgantown and Massillon, Ohio, insures over 200,000 individuals across the country.