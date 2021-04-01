The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Do you know of an outstanding high school senior who is graduating this year?

The Herald-Dispatch is seeking submissions for its 2021 Tri-State Star Students. Tell us in 25 words or less about the graduate’s accomplishments, including academic, sports and artistic achievements; leadership roles; community service; and other talents.

Chosen students will be profiled in a special graduation section in The Herald-Dispatch in May.

Mail your submission to Herald-Dispatch Star Students, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720 or fax it to 304-526-2857.

You can submit an electronic form by going to www.heralddispatch.com. Click Menu at the top of the page, then click “Nominate a top graduating senior.”

Submissions must be received by Friday, April 2.

Questions? Call Night City Editor Nicole Fields at 304-526-2753 or email nfields@hdmediallc.com.

