Twin sisters Kinsley Jackson, 5, right, and Alexis Jackson, 5, of Ashland, spend time playing together as the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center conducts a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event on Monday in Huntington.
ASHLAND — The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center is usually closed on Mondays, but it made an exception this week to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The NAACP of Boyd and Greenup counties always have a march followed by a luncheon on the First Presbyterian Church on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
“Because we are right next door, we seized the opportunity to do our own observance of MLK Day. We’re never open on Mondays; this is our closed day,” said Kim Jenkins, the museum’s executive director.
Over 200 people showed up to the museum’s events. It featured free admission, activities, take-home crafts and a reading of an abridged version of the “I Have A Dream” speech. Guests were also treated to story time where they read “When Martin Luther King Jr. Wore Roller Skates” by Mark Andrew Weakland.
Quotes and facts about the American Baptist minister and activist’s life were posted around the room.
“It was a learning and enlightening opportunity for the kids of Ashland,” Jenkins said.
Paul Blazer’s Junior ROTC volunteered and ran the activity tables downstairs.
“It’s a fun time with the kids and helping them see what history is about,” said Branden McGee, a volunteer with ROTC. “I had fun, I met a lot of kids and made a lot of friendship bracelets, and just got to see kids smiling.”
This will be an annual event at the museum.
“That’s the most important thing, it’s not just a bank holiday. The government decided to recognize MLK Day for a reason,” Jenkins said. “Like President Biden said at Ebenezer Church yesterday, we need to pay attention and it’s been a hundred years. Why haven’t we made more progress? And these types of activities will help us make progress.”
Andre Jackson of Ashland brought his twin daughters Kinsley and Alexis to the museum for the events.
“It’s definitely important, so they can understand why they are getting off of school and so they can understand who Martin Luther King Jr. was and learn a little bit about why he did the things he did,” Jackson said. “But it’s also important because of the diversity of it, so they (Kinsley and Alexis) can see who all else is here with them.”
