MILTON — In a normal year, Blenko Glass Co. in Milton would welcome visitors by the hundreds, from the region or from out of state, to its annual Festival of Glass in early August.
But this year is anything but normal.
The world-renowned factory of handmade glass adjusted, as so many others have, to still offer an event for those interested, creating a series of informational webinars to provide information on what has been happening at Blenko and how it operates.
Typically, the main draw of the two-day festival is getting to see the start-to-finish process of making beautiful glass products, but this year made it impossible to offer on-site hot glass or other classes. Instead, visitors to Blenko's Facebook page could watch videos of glassblowing, hear a history of the company and view after-hour tours of the factory.
The annual Festival of Glass, which continues Saturday, Aug. 8, also will feature special items for purchase online, promotions and sales and the introduction of new pieces.
Blenko will celebrate 100 years in Milton in 2021.