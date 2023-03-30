View over a portion of the Chesapeake Bypass off the Ohio River Scenic Byway on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Chesapeake. When completed the bypass will connect State Route 527 in Chesapeake to State Route 775 in Proctorville.
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, is calling a proposal to spend $31.4 million on the Chesapeake Bypass "a huge win for Lawrence County and the entire Tri-State."
The Transportation Review Advisory Committee (TRAC) unanimously approved the annual list of projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation's major new capacity program over the next four years.
The list includes $31.4 million for the bypass, also called the Tri-State Outer Belt, to start the earthwork on a two-lane, five-mile road from Ohio 527 at Chesapeake to Ohio 775 in Proctorville.
The project is listed for construction in February 2025.
"We're moving the needle," Stephens said. For years, as a county commissioner and county auditor, he has pushed for construction of the project.
"I and many others have worked on this project for decades and this is a great leap forward," Stephens said. "We will continue to work to improve our transportation in this region."
Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization, has worked with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce for years to get the project moving.
The first phase of the bypass between the East Huntington Bridge and Fairland East Elementary School has been open for a number of years. It is the other phase between Chesapeake and Proctorville that now is moving forward, he said.
"I think it shows a commitment" to the bypass, Kline said. "It's a starting point to get this critical phase completed. It's the missing link."
The plan calls for the earthwork to be done, have the land settle, and then proceed with paving the road as part of a $120 million or more project, Kline said.
"It's a critical first phase," Kline said. "I am hopeful we should be able to work through the remaining phases," he said.
