Back in 1978, about 40 people got together on the old Libbey Owens glass property in Kanawha City to play frisbee golf.

Johnny Sias, of Wayne County, knew frisbees were to be thrown. Sign me up, he said. He loved frisbees. He ended up winning the thing. And he’s been throwing what he still calls frisbees at baskets in the woods ever since.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

