Two-year-old Ellie, left, 6-year-old Kaden, center, and 5-year-old Luke Hess have their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus as families attend a Polar Express viewing and dinner with Santa on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Venetian Estate in Milton.
MILTON — People were treated to dinner and a showing of “The Polar Express” during a festive event over the weekend at The Venetian.
Following the meal, children and adults alike settled in for popcorn, cookies and cocoa as they watched the holiday favorite at the historic estate in Milton.
Located at 1742 Midland Trail along U.S. 60 in Milton, The Venetian was originally built in 1923 and features a mansion that serves as a restaurant, while a converted stable serves as a pub. There is also a ballroom as well as outdoor gardens.
