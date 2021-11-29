The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — People were treated to dinner and a showing of “The Polar Express” during a festive event over the weekend at The Venetian.

Following the meal, children and adults alike settled in for popcorn, cookies and cocoa as they watched the holiday favorite at the historic estate in Milton.

Located at 1742 Midland Trail along U.S. 60 in Milton, The Venetian was originally built in 1923 and features a mansion that serves as a restaurant, while a converted stable serves as a pub. There is also a ballroom as well as outdoor gardens.

