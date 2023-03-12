CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Poison Center joins with poison centers and poison prevention partners across the country in celebrating National Poison Prevention Week March 19 through 25.
Since 1962, the President of the United States has proclaimed the third week of March as National Poison Prevention Week to raise awareness about the dangers of poisonings and how to prevent them.
The West Virginia Poison Center has medical experts available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help those with poisoning emergencies or questions.
The WVPC can answer questions about:
Accidental poisonings of children and adults
Drug overdoses
Bites and stings
Reactions to drugs and chemicals
Potential poisonings from plants and mushrooms
Poisonings from drugs of abuse
In addition to the public, health care professionals rely on the West Virginia Poison Center experts to assist in poisoning exposures. In fact, about 25% of calls come from health care providers.
Remember: fast, free, individualized, expert help is only a phone call away: 1-800-222-1222.
About the West Virginia Poison Center
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings. Located in Charleston, WV, the WVPC is a part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division. Toll-free: 1-800-222-1222. Website:www.wvpoisoncenter.org.
For more information or to arrange an interview, please call Carissa McBurney at (304) 552-6338.
