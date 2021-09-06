HUNTINGTON — Landownership 101, an informative class designed to help landowners better understand and maximize their land assets, will be presented from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W., Huntington. The class, which is presented by The Conservation Fund and funded by USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen.
Topics include:
Common landowner issues like encroachment, access, easements and zoning
Deeds and ownership structures
Taxes
Landowner resources to increase your profits and more.
Participants will also be provided with maps, deeds and other documents — all information that is publicly available — associated with their own land.
“Having taken this workshop previously, I highly recommend it for anyone who owns land or intends to buy land in the future,” said Roy Ramey, a farmer and The Wild Ramp’s board president. “We discovered that there are errors in my deed description as well as errors by the county in my tax documents. These errors can be fixed, which will ultimately increase the value of my property and reduce my tax burden, saving me significant money. That alone was worth my participation in the class. But the best part is, there is no fee for the participants. This workshop will help landowners of any kind, not just farmers.”
Landowners in West Virginia who are historically underserved (landowners of color, veterans and new and beginning farmers) and/or own at least five acres or more of property are being prioritized. Interested individuals can register online at bit.ly/WVLandowner101 until the day of the class.
