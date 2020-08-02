HUNTINGTON — The First Stage Theatre Company celebrated 30 years of history with the help of the Peanuts gang.
Six student performers from the theater company presented the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Friday and Saturday at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church in Huntington.
The musical, based on the beloved comic strip Peanuts created by Charles Schulz, included Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Schroeder, Sally and Linus performing classic songs such as “Happiness,” “Suppertime,” “My New Philosophy” and “A Book Report.”
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the musical was presented like a drive-in movie, with the audience remaining in their cars in the parking lot and the sound of the performance being broadcast over their car radios.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” was a celebration of 30 years of First Stage Theatre, as it was the first show presented by Huntington’s children’s theater in September 1990.
The weekend performances were the final shows in the 30th season for the long-running children’s theater. Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts.