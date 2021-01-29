HUNTINGTON — The staff at Developmental Therapy Center in Huntington is gearing up for what will be its largest fundraiser of the year — the 20th annual Valentine Celebration.
Located near downtown Huntington, Developmental Therapy Center has provided service for nearly seven decades for patients across the Tri-State area in the form of occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language therapy and special instruction services to those with special needs.
The Valentine Celebration fundraiser allows the center to continue offering the best care possible for their patients, even when they might not be able to afford it otherwise.
The event will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus, but those who participate will have the ability to enjoy a variety of special events including the second annual battle of the badges, which features members of the Huntington Police and Fire departments, a lip-sync battle put on by local businesses in the area, and a new competition called the “Real Soulmates of Huntington,” which will feature local couples and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
Basic admission packages start at $30 and can go up to $200 depending on what features and perks are added on the standard two-ticket package.
“This (event) helps fund our sliding-fee scale for our patients whose therapy isn’t covered by insurance or maybe they have a really high deductible,” DTC Executive Director Leslie C. Comer-Porter said.
Additionally, the funds raised will go toward helping eliminate DTC’s building mortgage and renovation debt and purchase much-needed therapy equipment for patients.
One client, 7-year-old Daniel James, and his mother, Liz, have benefited from the sliding-fee scale. Without it, Daniel would likely go without the professional therapy he needs to learn essential communication skills and more.
“His ability to communicate with others affects every interaction and relationship Daniel has,” Liz said. “The therapists who invest their time and energy in Daniel have made incredible visible strides in helping him reach his full potential.”
For the past year and a half, Daniel, who was diagnosed with autism, has worked on things such as puzzles, following one- and two-step directions, color recognition and sensory fulfillment during his occupational therapy sessions.
“This would not be possible without the support of our community members,” said Comer-Porter. “We are truly grateful for each and every community member who has joined hands with us to showcase this one-of-a-kind virtual event.”
Valentine Celebration packages can be picked up from Feb. 11-13 at 803 7th Ave. in Huntington. Call 304-523-1164 upon arrival for assistance. For more information on the 20th annual celebration, visit developmentaltherapycenter.com/valentine-celebration.