HAMLIN, W.Va. — Duval PK-8 has a new canine staff member.
Duval counselor Lori Curry will be joined at work by her Labradoodle Shiloh, who is now a certified therapy dog. The pair will join two other canine-human teams already in service at Lincoln County Schools.
Curry knows firsthand the therapeutic value of animals.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a therapy dog. I just always wanted to do that. So when the quarantine happened, there was a litter of puppies available from a close friend. We picked one with a good temperament for a therapy dog. It was a perfect time to train a puppy and go for it,” Curry said.
Curry adopted Shiloh at eight weeks; she’s now 2 years old. She’s 75% poodle and 25% Labrador and her fur is hypo-allergenic, a good trait for a therapy dog.
When it came to training, Curry began by giving her basic obedience training at home
“My family loved it. They loved watching all of her new tricks and just seeing her development. I started out on YouTube, doing videos by myself,” Curry said.
The next move was to expand Shiloh’s training, allowing her to specialize in the skills she would need as a therapy dog. Curry said it was tough to find a trainer who didn’t specialize in training dogs for rescue or police service. She needed quite the opposite.
“That was a problem because I was looking for a good dog trainer, but so many of them were training them for the police department and for protection. I wanted therapy dog training. Some people didn’t know what I meant,” Curry said.
Curry contacted James Lockhart with Service Dogs of Mission Impawsible in South Charleston, West Virginia, and trained with him for a year and a half.
“Finally, I found James on the Internet, and he does positive reinforcement training for dogs. We met once a week with a group of other people at Lowe’s, or Cabela’s or the park — just different places — just so she could be trained with her social skills around people,” Curry said.
Shiloh can help comfort people in many ways. Many times, her mere presence can ease an emotional situation. She can even fetch tissues for people if they are crying, Curry said.
“That’s my favorite thing that she does. I’ll act like I’m crying and point at the tissue box and she’ll get a tissue. She’ll come to the person first and check on them then go get a tissue,” Curry said.
Shiloh also took the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test. She also received therapy dog certification from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, which required an additional test and three observations.
It’s been a long process, but well worth it, Curry said. Even just owning a dog, Curry was able to see that people were more open around Shiloh.
“Most people naturally love dogs and were just interested in what we were doing. It was just very easy to talk to people,” Curry said.
It’s no different for students. Dogs can get results at times when people just can’t, Curry said.
“So many of our students, unfortunately, have endured traumatic events in their young lives. Just seeing Shiloh brings them peace,” Curry said.
Curry added, “She encourages attendance. They want to come and see Shiloh. She can help walk them in the door. We will do bus duty every day. She’ll go into classrooms with me. She can sit with them while they read. I think she will increase their self-esteem and maybe their confidence.”
Duval’s students are currently housed at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin. Shiloh hasn’t had any problems fitting in.
“Everyone wants to buy her treats, but I can’t let everyone give her treats,” Curry said. “People are just so much more open to talk to me because of her and they smile. She’ll light up a room just being herself.”