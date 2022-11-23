The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LENORE, W.Va. — West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice visited Lenore PK-8 in Mingo County last week for a “pup rally” to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends with Paws Communities In Schools program.

The cheerleading team at the school crafted cheers for Kylo, a black Labrador assigned to the school.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

