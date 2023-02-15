Therapy dogs are, from left, Dory with her handler Shelly Webb; Padme with her handler Heather Brent; Asher with his handler Chuck Absten; Sophie with her handler Trisha Jackson; and Isabella with her handler Robin Ash.
Pediatric patient Malcolm Riley receives a visit from pet therapy dog Asher and his handler Chuck Absten at the Hoops Pet Parade held February 14, 2023.
Cabell Huntington Hospital volunteer Robin Ash walks with pet therapy dog Isabella at the Hoops Day Parade on February 14, 2023.
Pediatric patient Noah Blevins waves to pet therapy dog Isabella in the Hoops Pet Parade held February 14, 2023.
Dory, a pet therapy dog at Cabell Huntington Hospital, dressed up in her Valentine's Day outfit for the Hoops Pet Parade held February 14, 2023.
HUNTINGTON — Pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children's Hospital celebrated Valentine's Day with the Hoops Pet Parade.
Tuesday's pet parade featured five members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital pet therapy dog program: Asher, Dory, Isabella, Padme and Sophie.
Aimed at providing an entertaining distraction for the hospital's youngest patients, the pet parade visited patients in the Pediatric Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Therapeutic Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The event was organized by Cabell Huntington Hospital's Volunteer Services Department with assistance from the Hoops Family Children's Hospital Child Life Department.
