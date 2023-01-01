HUNTINGTON — With the calendar now flipped to a new year, the broad picture of 2022 shows a year full of new beginnings and achievements, as well as struggles and setbacks.
While the most impactful story of the year is subjective, here is — in no particular order — a brief rundown of some of the last year’s top headlines and stories from The Herald-Dispatch.
Huntington residents suffer flooding in May
Huntington experienced its second major flood in nine months on May 6.
Several roads in and around Huntington were flooded during the peak of the rains, including Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Hal Greer Boulevard and sections of Norway Avenue and Spring Valley Drive.
Rainfall in Huntington has increased 28% since the 1970s, leading to an increase in the amount of risk of flash floods. Experts believe flooding across the state is likely going to get worse before it gets better.
Noah Thompson wins ‘American Idol’
Louisa, Kentucky, native Noah Thompson won the 20th season of ‘American Idol’ in May.
Thompson said he had no plans of auditioning for the ABC singing competition, it was his friend and co-worker Arthur Johnson who sent a video of Thompson singing to the show. The producers were hooked.
Although judges and voters alike continued to advance Thomspson to later stages of the competition, Thompson was skeptical of his own abilities and missed home.
“Part of me wanted to leave the show, but I’m very glad I didn’t,” Thompson said.
Marshall leaves Conference USA
After Marshall University decided in 2021 to leave Conference USA and join the Sun Belt, it announced in February plans to be a member of the new conference in time for the 2022-23 season.
Marshall had a been a member of C-USA for 17 years.
Although C-USA said the conference expected Marshall and the other teams to remain until the terms of their contract were complete, the three teams settled out of court to leave C-USA early for $1.75 million.
The news release announcing the decision said that the Herd’s era within C-USA will be an important part of its history but “it’s time to turn the page to Marshall’s future.”
Nucor to build steel mill in Mason County
In January 2022, Nucor Corp. announced its plans to build a new sheet steel mill on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington.
Nucor Corp. is a Fortune 150 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, that produces steel by recycling scrap metal in electric arc furnaces.
Nucor said construction is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals. Additional sites in northern West Virginia are also under consideration for a transloading and processing facility.
Nucor said in its announcement that when operational in 2024, the mill will have about 800 employees and could increase that number to 1,200 once production begins.
Marshall baseball stadium moves forward
In 2022, officials said a $13.8 million gift from the state of West Virginia to Marshall University will supply the remaining funds needed to build a baseball stadium near campus.
The gift, which saw Gov. Jim Justice presenting the check to Marshall President Brad D. Smith, was given on the site of the future stadium Sept. 29.
“We know that our team deserves a field to play on, and our community has done everything they could to make it happen,” Smith said.
City Council bans conversion therapy for minors
In a narrow vote in July, the Huntington City Council approved an ordinance that would ban conversion therapy within city limits.
Conversion therapy is a practice denounced by leading medical and mental health organizations that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression that often targets members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“It’s a harmful practice. Parents don’t retain the right to harm their own children and children have a right to grow up trauma free,” Council Chairwoman Holly Smith Mount said.
Curbside recycling begins
Huntington’s City Council approved a curbside recycling program in May with Rumpke in Ohio. Those who signed up ahead of the program beginning in October could pay $10 for the first year and received a 95-gallon container.
Originally, the goal was to have at least 910 people sign up for the service. In September, approximately 1,200 people had already signed up for curbside recycling service.
The Ohio company’s Ironton facility will organize local pickup for Huntington. After that, material is hauled to Rumpke’s Material Recovery Facility, which is near Cincinnati, for sorting. The facility serves West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. All of the material stays within the U.S., mostly in the Midwest, a Rumpke spokesperson previously said.
Plans announced to renovate WV Turnpike travel plazas
In May, the Parkways Authority approved a $152 million plan spread over three fiscal years to revamp the West Virginia Turnpike’s travel plazas. The plans were based on a survey sent to Turnpike travelers, which received approximately 3,400 responses.
The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will close beginning Feb. 1, 2023 for demolition and redevelopment. The Morton Travel Plaza near Burnwell will remain open until renovations for it begin, expected in 2025.
The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor trailer fueling options, picnic area and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive-thru, increased restroom facilities, bus parking, and will highlight the Parkways Authority tourist information centers.
Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
Derrick Evans serves time for Jan. 6 role
Former West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans pleaded guilty to felony civil disorder in March before U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth for his role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Evans live-streamed himself while entering the Capitol, and later deleted videos from his social media account from the riot. He reported to a federal prison July 26 to serve a three-month sentence.
Evans made his return to West Virginia after wrapping up his prison sentence Oct. 21.
COVID pandemic ends, more or less
The COVID-19 pandemic had dominated the local area since early 2020, but by late spring it had run its course and most area residents stopped wearing face masks in public.
Schools re-opened as normal in late summer, and most employers had dropped their vaccination mandates by then. The disease and its variants linger, but it no longer dominates public life as it had.
State gives up on Prichard intermodal facility
The Heartland Intermodal Gateway — the truck and rail transfer facility in Prichard that never lived up to its promise — became the property of the Wayne County Commission in July.
The West Virginia Board of Public Works, which is composed of Gov. Jim Justice and other statewide elected officials not on the Supreme Court of Appeals, approved the transfer of the facility.
Built by the former West Virginia Public Port Authority following a 2013 agreement with the Norfolk Southern railroad, the 65-acre facility at the southern end of Prichard was designed to transfer 20-foot and 40-foot shipping containers between railcars and trucks. The $32 million project was paid for with a combination of state money and a federal grant award, but never justified itself economically.
Tom McCallister found guilty in 2019 shooting
Tom McCallister, the West End resident who spent decades as a constant and often belligerent critic of local government, was found guilty in December of malicious wounding in the 2019 shooting of a Huntington man that left him paralyzed.
McCallister, 81, was also found guilty of use or presentment of a firearm during a felony. The wanton endangerment and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment charges were previously dismissed.
McCallister was the shooter in a confrontation between him, his brother Johnny McCallister, and the victim, Ron McDowell Jr.
Argie Lee Jeffers found guilty in 2017 murder
Argie Lee Jeffers, 78, was found guilty of murder and concealment of a deceased human body Oct. 14 in the death of Carrie “CJ Wood” Sowards, whose partially dismembered body was found Sept. 23, 2017, in the Guyandotte River.
In December, Jeffers was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole. It took the jury less than 10 minutes to unanimously decide not to recommend mercy.
A police investigation led to Jeffers’ home in September 2017, where forensic evidence implied a “major bloodletting” had occurred. He was arrested months later when a relative told police he helped Jeffers discard some old buckets into a car wash trash container. Upon looking into the buckets, the relative saw body parts consistent with missing pieces of the found body.
Brad Smith era at Marshall gets into full swing
Marshall University’s 38th president, Kenova native Brad D. Smith officially took office as 2022 began. Smith was welcomed by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud with a celebratory donning of a kelly green jacket.
After his first 100 days as Marshall’s president, Smith took more than 1,200 suggestions to improve programs, campus life and more. Smith said he wants to focus on strategic, holistic enrollment that begins at early childhood; improving student experience for all students, including commuters, online learners and more; investing professional development, resources, workloads and equality pay; build on diversity, equity and inclusion; and strengthen marketing to let people know about Marshall University and the City of Huntington.
Nine months after he took office, Smith was made official during an investiture ceremony in September.
Woody Williams dies
The Tri-State area and perhaps the state of West Virginia lost their most honored and respected resident as Hershel “Woody” Williams of Ona, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died June 29 at the age of 98.
Born weighing less than 4 pounds in 1923 on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, Williams was toughened early by a life of hardship. The youngest of 11 children, he lost siblings to the flu and, by age 11, his father was gone, too, from a heart attack.
He worked as a truck and taxi driver before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Standing just 5-foot-6, Williams joined the Marines, initially rejected because of his short stature. At the Battle of Iwo Jima, he battled his way out of a pillbox after all his comrades were struck down, and, wielding a flamethrower, took out one enemy pillbox after another, fighting for four hours while four riflemen provided cover. At the White House on Oct. 5, 1945, less than eight months after the battle, President Truman awarded Williams the Medal of Honor. He was described as having displayed “valiant devotion to duty.” His service to his country and fellow man endured until he breathed his last.
Williams died in the VA Medical Center in Wayne County bearing his name.
Ground broken on new Davis Creek Elementary
Construction on the new Davis Creek Elementary School officially began Dec. 6. The school will be at 1400 Riverview Drive, a few miles away from the current Davis Creek Road location.
The plans for the building, from Edward Tucker Architects Inc., show two classrooms per grade, prekindergarten through fifth grade. The prekindergarten and kindergarten classrooms will be 900 square feet and upper-level classrooms will be 725 square feet. The plans also included an arts and music glass, a gym that will feature a retractable stage and an extra media lab that can be used for additional classrooms.
The school is expected to be completed by the 2024-25 school year, with the construction contract awarded to Swope Construction for $14,402,000 in November. The funding for the school comes from an $87.5 million school construction bond approved by voters in August 2020.
Children’s Museum location announced
Huntington’s first children’s museum found an official home in May and is taking over the old Shoney’s in West Huntington, located at 1700 Washington Ave. The Huntington Children’s Museum will be the first of its kind in the Tri-State area, and will focus on science, technology, engineering, art and math to allow children to learn while they have fun.
The Huntington Children’s Museum announced in December it completed its Founding 151 Campaign, a campaign that raised more than $175,000 and had 151 donors, one for each year since Huntington became incorporated in 1871.
Board of Director’s President Tosha Pelfrey said in December that the focus is now on design, of the building itself and of the exhibits that will be displayed. Pelfrey said she hopes the museum will open in 2024.
Lawsuit filed over religious revival at HHS
Huntington High School students and parents filed a lawsuit against the Cabell County Board of Education, Superintendent Ryan Saxe, former Huntington High School Principal Dan Gleason and long term substitute teacher Jeff Jones after some students state they were required to attend a religious event at school.
Nik Walker of Nik Walker Ministries visited Huntington High School in February, and while the event was supposed to be voluntary, students from at least two classrooms stated they were required to attend.
In the weeks following the event, then-senior Max Nibert organized a school walkout to protest the event, and a lawsuit was filed stating the district has a history of permitting and promoting religious events in Cabell County Schools.
WV’s first LGBTQ+ resource event held in Huntington
Huntington hosted the first West Virginia LGBTQ+ resource event in April, inviting the community to learn about safety and health resources in the community and state.
The event featured speakers who shared information about LGBTQ rights, health, relationships and more, with the community able to speak with businesses and officials from throughout West Virginia.
The event also featured a fashion show in which 10 high schoolers and college students modeled outfits they picked out to represent their own style. The models of the fashion show were given $150, from a $1,500 donation Huntington Pride received, to purchase an outfit and wear it exactly how they wanted to.
Fifth Avenue Baptist celebrates sesquicentennial year
In celebration of its 150th year in Huntington, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church filled 2022 with special events honoring tradition through guest speakers and different events.
In March, 88 members who had been involved in Fifth Avenue Baptist for 50 years or more were celebrated, with 10 of the members having been involved for more than 75 years.
In April, members had the chance to share their faith journeys. In May, the church worked to feed 50,000 families through a partnership with Numana, an international hunger relief organization. And in August, Fifth Avenue Baptist hosted its first art exhibit, which featured photos from award-winning fashion photographer Michael Belk.
A drama was also performed by members of the church in September to celebrate 150 years, and it was an updated version from the drama originally written by Peggy Cyrus for the centennial celebration.
Fifth Avenue Baptist finished out its sesquicentennial year with a performance of the Singing Christmas Tree, a performance that happened every year between 1975 and 2001, except for 1985. The 2022 performance welcomed past singers to share in remembering the church’s history while singing for the current members.