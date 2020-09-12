HUNTINGTON — Cones have been placed to prepare for the start of the third Interstate 64 widening project in Cabell County in as many years.
As work continues to widen the interstate between Merritts Creek and the Huntington Mall, work will soon begin on widening 3.51 miles of the interstate to six lanes and replacing the Guyandotte River bridge.
The estimated $109 million project is the third and final interstate project planned for the general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2017, though more could come.
Paired with the ongoing project to expand the road and replace five bridges between Merritts Creek and the Huntington Mall, once completed, the project will make the interstate six lanes from the downtown Huntington exit to the mall.
West Virginia Department of Transportation officials have said the ultimate goal is to have the entire span between Huntington and Charleston be six lanes. A major project to achieve that goal is replacing the Nitro-St. Albans bridge. The first phase of that project is set to begin in early fall.
In widening the interstate, state officials hope to improve traffic flow and safety.