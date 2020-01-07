HUNTINGTON — A man was arrested Monday after leading Huntington police on a vehicle chase through the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington, amounting to the third police chase through the city in the span of a few hours.
Henry Demetrias Coleman, 43, of Huntington, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Monday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with third-offense DUI, third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing DUI and fleeing on foot. His bond was $40,000.
Two other car chases by Huntington and Cabell County law enforcement agencies took place Monday, resulting in vehicles crashing into Husson’s Pizza in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue and a home along Park Street in Huntington.
Altogether, five car chase-related arrests were made Monday in Huntington.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court on Monday, an officer with HPD spotted Coleman in the 1900 block of Artisan Avenue in Huntington just before 1 p.m. Monday driving a blue Lexus. The officer said he knew Coleman’s driver’s license was allegedly revoked due to at least one previous DUI, so he attempted to stop him as his vehicle made it to 20th Street.
The driver allegedly speeded up as the officer turned on his lights and siren, then turned left onto 19th Street and made another left, driving through a yard into the alley between Artisan and 9th avenues.
The suspect then allegedly stopped and got out of the vehicle before he ran, going north between houses. The officer eventually caught the driver on Artisan Avenue in the 1900 block because the defendant is disabled and does not run fast, the officer wrote.
The officer said he “bear hugged” the suspect after he refused to get on the ground, meaning he lifted him off the ground from a standing position, cradled him down and placed him on the ground. He also said he had to use “muscling” to control the suspect’s arms to place him in handcuffs.
Officers recovered a sandwich bag of a green leafy substance weighing 7.86 grams with packaging Coleman had allegedly been seen discarding during the chase.
A background search of the defendant showed Coleman’s license was revoked for DUI and he had two previous convictions of operating a vehicle while revoked for DUI. He had two previous DUI convictions.
Coleman is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.