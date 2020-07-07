Essential reporting in volatile times.

While state law has allowed public sale and use of fireworks like roman candles, mortar shells, firecrackers and bottle rockets since 2016, the city of Huntington has ordinances in place that prohibit the use of consumer fireworks.

 

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department issued 13 citations for firework violations inside city limits on Independence Day this year.

According to Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the department also responded to 41 firework-related calls during a directed patrol on Saturday evening.

In addition, Cornwell said there were two separate incidents reported of fireworks being placed inside residential mailboxes and one of fireworks placed in a postal mailbox in Huntington during the days prior to the holiday.

While state law has allowed public sale and use of fireworks like roman candles, mortar shells, firecrackers and bottle rockets since 2016, the city of Huntington has ordinances in place that prohibit the use of consumer fireworks.

Only smaller, novelty fireworks were allowed for retail sale in the Mountain State prior to 2016, and in 2015, before the legislation was passed, only two fireworks citations were issued in Huntington.

Last year, the city reported 21 total citations in Huntington over a two-day period of July 3-4.

Officials reminded residents of the ordinance in the weeks leading up to this year’s July 4th.

“As the saying goes, if it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it always has been and will continue to be illegal in the City of Huntington,” City of Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said in a release. “Residents should leave fireworks to the professionals and attend one of the many public displays in our area instead.”

People who received citations could face a maximum fine of $500.

