The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia native Jessica Lynch was captured as a prisoner of war 20 years ago in Iraq. Her army unit was deployed to Kuwait in February 2003. On March 20, 2003, President George W. Bush authorized a U.S.-led coalition to invade and occupy Iraq as part of the war on terror. That is when her unit packed up and went across the border.

“Everything was going smoothly for us; we thought everything was good,” she said.Their mission was to follow the convoy of about 500 vehicles north to Baghdad. On March 22, two days into the journey, they started falling behind, so her commander decided to let part of the convoy go ahead and 17 vehicles and 33 soldiers would continue at a slower pace.“Basically we were lost in the desert. Everything kind of was against us,” she said.GPSs stopped working and they lost communication because their hand-held radios were out of range.On March 23 they crossed into Nasiriyah, a city that they were not supposed to be in. An ambush killed 11 of the soldiers; many more were injured. While they were driving, they were hit with a rocket-propelled grenade that made the driver lose control of the vehicle. Lynch was one of six prisoners of war taken in the incident. The other five were able to stick together, but since she had a broken back and two broken legs, she was held separately.There was only one Iraqi with her who could speak broken English. All the days kind of blur together, but she remembers being taken to an operating room, having an oxygen mask put over her face and being told to count. Having no idea what they were going to do, she begged and pleaded for them to stop and they did. After being wheeled back upstairs, she found out that they were going to amputate her left leg because of a severe infection.She found out that immediately after the ambush she was brought to a hospital where they surgically removed her femur bone and replaced it with an unsterilized 1940s era rod. She didn’t remember any of this because she was unconscious. Her right humerus, back at the 4th and 5th lumbar, femur bone, left tibia and right foot were all broken, along with a couple of cracked ribs.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you