CHARLESTON — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced nominees for eight U.S. attorney positions, including a pair who will lead West Virginia districts.
Biden named Circuit Court Judge William Thompson, a Democrat, for the Southern District of West Virginia and state Sen. William Ihlenfeld, also a Democrat, as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Thompson, a Boone County native, was appointed as a judge for West Virginia’s 25th Judicial Circuit in Boone and Lincoln counties in 2007. He was re-elected in 2008 and 2016. The White House noted Thompson’s effort and results regarding treatment courts, which brought the state its first family treatment court.
In January 2020, Thompson spoke publicly in Washington, D.C., at the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s launch of the Rural Community Action Guide.
Thompson reflected on the work he’ll leave behind in both Boone and Lincoln counties on Wednesday morning. He said he hopes the initiatives he championed will continue through the Boone and Lincoln County circuit judge’s seat.
“I certainly hope that they put their own stamp on the work, but I hope that the work continues, and I think that it will,” Thompson said. “The interested parties that I’m aware of are committed to making the programs work.”
He continued, “It was a lifelong dream of mine to become a circuit judge and it was more than I could have hoped for. It was an absolute privilege to serve the people of Boone and Lincoln counties in that capacity, and I think there are a lot of good things I’ve been able to do for the community and for individuals.”
When Thompson began his career there were only two treatment courts in West Virginia and now, in just Boone and Lincoln counties alone, there are five. Thompson began researching the possibilities and pushing for the initiative in 2009.
“I am extremely proud of our family treatment court, and the toughest part of my job as a judge is handling abuse and neglect cases,” he said. “Seeing a vehicle where families can be reunified gives me hope for the future. To see it spread throughout the state is great.
“I’m honored to be nominated, and I look forward to the confirmation process,” he added.
The process of filling Thompson’s circuit court seat upon his formal resignation will begin soon.
Once West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces a vacancy for the position, it is referred to the Judicial Vacancy Commission, where they will receive applications from interested parties and after an interviewing process, a list of two to five names will be sent to Justice.
Justice may appoint anyone who is qualified to serve but, traditionally, candidates have been chosen from that list.
Ihlenfeld served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia from 2010 to 2016. He has previously served as a state prosecutor in Brooke County from 2007 to 2010 and has been a member of the West Virginia Senate since 2019.