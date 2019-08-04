MILTON — Glass lovers got the chance to get hands-on with their own world-famous glass during the Blenko Glass Co.'s annual two-day Festival of Glass on Friday and Saturday at the factory's longtime location in Milton.
Visitors from across at least 11 states came to Blenko Glass to take part in the 12th annual event, according to Blenko Glass vice president for marketing and sales Dean Six.
"We had about 300 people a day in classes, plus many others that come to buy or look at the glassmaking process here," Six said.
Six said he expected about 2,000 people to flow through the Blenko Glass headquarters along Bill Blenko Drive in Milton.
"People think of us not just as a great place to come and see a living history, but to have a chance to do something fun and get your hands on it and experience," he said.
In addition to the company's regularly offered tours, which provide access to the glass manufacturing process, the Festival of Glass offered participants the chance to flex their creative and industrial muscles with classes for people of all ages.
"We offer lots of classes that include making jewelry out of glass to large glass windows," Six said. "People have a hands-on opportunity to work with glass to make special pieces and learn about the glassmaking process."
Among the classes offered were glass blowing, making jewelry or mosaics and glass painting. From hot glass to crafts with wood, glass and glue for youngsters, the festival featured special prices, tours, a signing event and family activities, Six added.
John W. Blenko was on hand Saturday signing pieces of purchased glass during the festival.
"This is probably our best weekend all year," Blenko said. "I recognize people that have come from all over the country that have come to this annual event in the past. The visitors comment so much on how much they enjoy this event, and our workers also love showing everyone how they make glass pieces here."
The company celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, Blenko said.
"In 2021, we will be celebrating 100 years here in Milton," he said.
The history of Blenko Glass continues to draw people back to the facility.
"The quality of the product continues to be the same, made with American sand and American natural gas," Blenko explained. "The workers pass the craftsmanship down to their children, and each piece is still made by hand with lots of pride."
Blenko is the vice president of the company and is the fourth generation of the Blenko family in the business.
"My father, Walter J. Blenko Jr., is the third generation and is president; before that was William Henry Blenko Jr. and the founder, William John Blenko," he said.
Blenko said the goal of the festival was to bring the art of glassmaking to as many people as possible, whether it was a new experience for them or a reintroduction to the process.
"I think seeing the whole process is an experience for anyone," he said. "Glass is made by a team of men with metal blowpipes with a glob of molten glass on the end. Literally, these men are swinging this glass around within inches of each other. It's an art. It's like a ballet to see them work. When people see that, it sort of brings the process home for them."
A special limited edition "Egyptian Coil Vase" glass piece was made for the event and cost $79.
"The special limited edition piece is so popular that they are gone by the end of this event," Blenko said.
Matt Browning and Brian Mann, of South Charleston, West Virginia, said it was their first visit to Blenko Glass and the festival.
"We have been wanting a piece of Blenko Glass and wanted to see the factory for the first time," Browning said. "My eyes are drawn to the clear glass pieces, but everything here is so beautiful."
Mann said he is a book lover and had his eyes on some hand-made bookend glass pieces.
"The history and local artisan movement in this region is big," Mann said. "I think the fact that everything here is West Virginia-made is something everyone wants a piece of, and they offer that here."
For more information, visit www.blenko.com.
