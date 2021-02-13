HUNTINGTON — Around 17,000 people in West Virginia are without power as a result of the snow and ice storms that began Thursday, and this week’s weather could result in more outages.
Appalachian Power’s parent company, American Electric Power, said in a news release that as of 5 p.m. Saturday, they estimated 7,600 customers in Cabell County and 4,344 customers in Wayne County were still without power.
AEP announced most customers should have their power restored by 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, but some people are reporting the lights have come back on earlier, and others in more serious situations may enter the new week without electricity.
Weather forecasts are calling for additional snow and ice storms beginning Sunday night, which the news release says could lead to more outages going into this week.
The AEP news release states there are nearly 1,150 employees working to restore power by replacing broken poles and repairing downed power lines.
While snowplows and salt trucks are still working to clear roads throughout the Tri-State, black ice and freezing drizzle remain a problem in some areas.
Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways, Ohio Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet encourage motorists to travel only when necessary.
If people have to travel, they are encouraged to drive slowly and watch for ice.
Multiple crashes due to slick roads have been reported since Thursday’s storm, including a tractor-trailer crash at the intersection of the 13th Street bridge and U.S. 52 in Ohio early Saturday.
The KTC said traffic in the area was detoured to the Ironton-Russell Bridge nearby following the crash.
Appalachian Power posted on its Facebook page that it has four steps to restoring power to the community. The steps are restoring power to critical services such as hospitals and fire departments first; restoring power to large groups that would take less time; restoring power to smaller groups of customers; and then addressing individual cases as needed.
Around 21,000 people in West Virginia began the weekend without power, AEP said at 11 a.m. Saturday.