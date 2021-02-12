HUNTINGTON — More than 31,000 West Virginians woke up Friday still without electricity, and Appalachian Power has said some people could be waiting until Sunday to get their lights, and heat, turned back on.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, Appalachian Power’s parent company, American Electric Power, estimated about 26,700 customers in the state were still without power due to the snow and ice storms Thursday. Roughly 11,575 customers in Cabell County and 7,216 customers in Wayne County remain without power.
In a news release, AEP said it expects the majority of customers to get their power turned back on before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, but with more than 600 places where repairs must be made in the state, restoration for every customer will take time.
No electricity also means no heat for many families throughout the area, and with temperatures expected to remain in the 30s through the weekend, people are concerned with how they can stay warm.
There are a few locations acting as warming stations for those needing to escape the cold, including the Huntington City Mission and Harmony House, also in Huntington. But with back roads and secluded areas being left untreated, some people are not able to leave their homes safely to get to warmth.
Milton resident Ashley Davis said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch that she understands AEP is working hard to restore electricity to homes, but untreated roads are dangerous for families who need to find shelter elsewhere. Davis said her road is often overlooked when it comes to clearing ice and snow each winter, but after calling the state road office in Barboursville, she was told there was no guarantee help could be sent by Friday.
“All the roads surrounding ours have been treated, but ours has been looked over,” Davis said. “It is a solid sheet of ice, and several families are stuck with no power, no heat and need to get out.”
She said her family chose to get a propane heater last winter for emergencies and has been using it at times while the heat is out, but she cannot leave it constantly running because it will only last up to 72 hours.
Huntington resident John Thompson said his power went out around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but he was hopeful the electricity would be back on soon because he had seen AEP workers in his area Friday.
Thompson said he originally began using a kerosene heater for his house when the power went out, but it did not keep him, or his pet reptiles who require heat, warm enough. Instead, Thompson said he ended up paying almost $900 for a generator to keep his necessities going.
While Thompson’s road has been relatively cleared of ice, he said he had to drive over a small tree in order to go buy his generator. The tree has since been removed, but Thompson said it was moved by a neighbor to use as firewood rather than a company working to clear fallen trees and limbs.
AEP reported roughly 700 workers are helping restore power throughout their service area, with line workers, tree removal experts, damage assessment specialists and nearly 200 workers from Ohio and Indiana who have relocated to assist in repairs.
AEP spokesperson Phil Moye said crews have been working extended shifts to get people’s power restored as quickly as possible.
“Our crews are working 16-hour days, getting every hour of daylight in, then resting for eight hours,” Moye said. “At night we have some crews working, mostly clearing hazards — far more productive in the daylight hours, and in conditions like we have with this storm, safer.”
The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department is in charge of street salting and snow plowing during winter weather and had been working to clear major roads and highways since Thursday.
As of Friday morning, Interstate 64 was reported clear, but motorists are still encouraged to drive safely through the weekend, which could see more winter weather. According to the National Weather Service, storm systems may bring chances of wintry precipitation to the area Saturday and Saturday night and again early next week.