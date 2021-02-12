HUNTINGTON — More than 31,000 West Virginians woke up Friday still without electricity, and Appalachian Power has said some people could be waiting until Sunday to get their lights, and heat, turned back on.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Appalachian Power's parent company AEP estimated 13,500 customers in Cabell County and 6,300 customers in Wayne County were still without electricity after power lines were damaged during snow and ice storms Thursday.
In a news release, AEP said it expects the majority of customers to get their power turned back on before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, but with more than 600 places that repairs must be made in the state, restoration for every customer will take time.
No electricity also means no heat for many families throughout the area, and with temperatures expected to remain in the 30s through the weekend, people are concerned with how they can stay warm.
There are a few locations acting as warming stations for those needing to escape the cold, including the A.D. Lewis Center, The Huntington City Mission and Harmony House. But with back roads and secluded area being left untreated, some people are not able to leave their homes safely to get to warmth.
Milton resident Ashley Davis reached out to The Herald-Dispatch and said in an email she understands AEP is working hard to restore electricity to homes, but untreated roads are dangerous for families who need to find shelter elsewhere.
“All the roads surrounding ours have been treated, but ours has been looked over,” Davis said. “It is a solid sheet of ice, and several families are stuck with no power, no heat and need to get out.”
Huntington resident John Thompson said his power went out around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, but he is hopeful the electricity will be back on soon because he has seen AEP workers in his area on Friday.
Thompson said he originally began using a kerosene heater for his house when the power went out, but it did not keep him, or his pet reptiles who require heat, warm enough. Instead, Thompson said he ended up paying almost $900 for a generator to keep his necessities going.
While Thompson's road has been relatively cleared of ice, he said he had to drive over a small tree in order to go buy his generator. The tree has been removed now, but Thompson said it was moved by a neighbor to use as firewood rather than a company working to clear fallen trees and limbs.
AEP reported roughly 700 workers are helping restore power throughout their service area, with line workers, tree removal experts, damage assessment specialists and nearly 200 workers from Ohio and Indiana who have relocated to assist in repairs.
The City of Huntington Public Works Department is in charge of street salting and snow plowing during winter weather and has been working to clear major roads and highways since yesterday.
As of 8:30 a.m., Interstate 64 was reported clear but motorists are still encouraged to drive safely.
Attempts to reach the Public Works director were unsuccessful as of 1 p.m. Friday.