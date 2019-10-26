Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.