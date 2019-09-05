HUNTINGTON - Three people have been indicted on charges they committed firearm-related crimes in Huntington in May.
Tyler Scott Brumfield, 22, and Syennache Emmerald Bunting, 24, were each indicted on a charge of wanton endangerment.
The two were arrested May 19 after they were accused of firing 31 rounds into a home in the 3500 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte, almost striking four individuals. One victim received minor injuries after material from a nearby air-conditioning unit struck her, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
In a separate case, Scott Edmond Graham, 41, was indicted on charges alleging burglary, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, brandishing and domestic assault.
A criminal complaint states Graham forced his way into a home May 12 in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington and pointed a pistol at a woman and threatened to kill her. The victim said Graham had arrived at the home and demanded money. When the victim refused, he forced the front door open and pointed a black semi-automatic pistol at the woman, threatening to kill her. He then allegedly fled the area.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in August. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
n Jordan Taylor Bailey, Milton: Burglary, grand larceny and transferring stolen property.
n Jessica Marie Ball, 700 block of West 13th Street: Child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury and child abuse resulting in injury.
n Mary Ann Ball, Culloden: Entry of a building other than a dwelling and conspiracy.
n Lacy L. Blankenship, 2300 block of Adams Avenue: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
n Amanda Lynn Clark, Ona: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and second-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons.
n Dennis Ray Cook, Crown City, Ohio: Third-offense driving under the influence, driving under the influence with an unemancipated minor in the vehicle, second-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and child neglect creating risk of injury.
n Christopher Michael Compton, 1200 block of 26th Street: Petit larceny and burglary.
n Roger Lee Crawley, 2500 block of 4th Avenue: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
n Tracy Lee Damron Jr., 1200 block of 28th Street: Malicious wounding, entry of a building other than a dwelling and assault on a police officer.
n Kelly Arshawn Davis, 1200 block of 9th Avenue: Fleeing without a vehicle and burglary.
n Precious Angel Davis, Akron, Ohio: Conspiracy.
n Chad Damone Dawson, Hurricane, West Virginia: Strangulation, assault on a correctional employee and battery on a correctional employee.
n Christy Ayn Elk, 1000 block of 7th Avenue: Fraudulent use of an access device.
n Jeremy James Ellis, 2100 block of Washington Avenue: Trespassing, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, unlawful taking of a vehicle, child neglect creating risk of injury, shoplifting and fleeing without a vehicle.
n Brian Joseph Ferraro, Milton: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
n Jennifer Flowers, 600 block of 10th Street: Entry of a building other than a dwelling.
n Valandale Jerome Herron, first block of Smith Drive: First-degree robbery, fleeing without a vehicle and burglary.
n Ralph Edward Hill, Detroit, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and fleeing without a vehicle.
Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.