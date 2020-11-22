HUNTINGTON — Three defendants pleaded guilty in a Huntington federal court last week on firearms and drug charges.
In the first case, Gregory Scot Broce, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison at his Feb. 22 sentencing.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Broce admitted he was in a vehicle July 6, 2019, near 11th Avenue and 22nd Street in Huntington when a West Virginia State Police trooper pulled him over due to a report of the vehicle being stolen.
While searching the vehicle, troopers found baggies containing a total of about 10.7 grams of crack cocaine and 3.4 grams of heroin. Digital scales and empty baggies were also found on Broce.
In an unrelated case, Desean Briscoe, 30, of Huntington, entered a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced Feb. 16.
Stuart said Briscoe admitted that officers executed a search warrant Jan. 23 at his residence at 850 Bronson Court in Huntington and found two firearms. After he was arrested and taken to the Huntington Police Department, Briscoe told officers he had heroin hidden on his person.
Officers retrieved approximately 16 grams of heroin from Briscoe.
The defendant was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2015 felony conviction in Wayne County Circuit Court for attempt to deliver a controlled substance.
In a third case, Joshua Ellis Paholsky, 47, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years at his Feb. 16 sentencing.
Stuart said the FBI task force officers and deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office were coordinating drug interdiction March 11, 2019, on vehicles leaving a residence near 17th Street in Huntington.
Paholsky was driving one of those vehicles and, once stopped, a K-9 unit responded to the scene. The drug K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle revealed approximately 1 gram of heroin and a loaded .380-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, which Paholsky later admitted possessing.
Paholsky has a prior felony conviction for first-degree robbery out of Cabell County and was not allowed to possess that gun.