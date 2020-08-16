Essential reporting in volatile times.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in three separate, unrelated cases last week, including the rape of a young girl, the felonious assault of a 65-year-old man and the arrest of a 30-year-old Dayton, Ohio, man on drug and weapons charges.

The sheriff’s office received a call Wednesday from a man saying his juvenile daughter had been sexually assaulted. The young girl was taken to the Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio, where she was treated and then released.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Johnnie Harlow, 63, of West Portsmouth. He was charged with two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Harlow was taken to the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth and is being held on a $250,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jodi Conkel.

In an unrelated case, the sheriff’s office received a call Wednesday about the stabbing of a 65-year-old man who was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth before being transferred to Grant Trauma Center in Columbus for multiple facial and head injuries and fractures.

Authorities arrested Noah E. Riggs, 38, of Minford, Ohio. He was charged with felonious assault. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

In another case, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force arrested Marquies D. Moore, 30, of Dayton, in Portsmouth.

He faces 26 charges ranging from trafficking in drugs to possession of criminal tools, according to a release. He was being held in the Scioto County Jail without bail pending an appearance in Scioto County Common Pleas Court.

