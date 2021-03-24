HUNTINGTON — Three individuals were arrested in Huntington on felonies after a traffic stop was made Tuesday on a vehicle police suspected had been used in illegal drug activity.
Demarco Cameron, 19, of Detroit, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver warrant. He was also charged with two more counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Larry Dunn, 33, also of Detroit, was arrested for possession of marijuana and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Tyriesha Walker, 24, of Huntington, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting a criminal investigation in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood when they observed a possible drug transaction and other suspicious activity that led to the traffic stop.
Detectives and agents encountered one suspect, Cameron, who was armed with a firearm and had an active drug warrant. In addition, officers said they located 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 21 grams of suspected heroin on him.
Police said Dunn was found to be in possession of 51 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 24 grams of suspected heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Dunn’s charges reflect allegations surrounding crystal meth and heroin, but more charges could be forthcoming.
Walker was charged after she was found to be in possession of 15 oxycodone pills.
Investigators also seized $2,189 in cash and digital scales during the arrests.
More arrests and charges are pending, Cornwell added.