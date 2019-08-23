The Herald-Dispatch
WAYNE - Three people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Wayne.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies responded to Newcomb Creek in Wayne on Wednesday night to investigate suspicious activity that also involved a vehicle.
Thompson said once deputies located the suspicious vehicle, they made a traffic stop and the department's K-9, Nitro, indicated on the vehicle. Deputies seized heroin and crystal methamphetamine during the stop.
Kelly Christine Stephens, 52, was charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, and Kelly Jervis, age unavailable, was charged with conspiracy and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Thompson said Stephens and John Wayne Whitt, 37, of Wayne, had a combined 10 felony warrants from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Each was charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and pseudoephedrine altered.
During the investigation, members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit seized a distribution quantity of heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Crack cocaine and packaging material were also collected, the sheriff added.
Stephens and Whitt remain in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville after a $50,000 bond was set for each. There was no bond information available for Jervis, and he was not listed on the Western Regional Jail website.
According to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail, Jervis, Stephens and Whitt were among four people who were jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon. The other was Charles Franklin Marcum, 45, who was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with grand larceny, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Malicious or unlawful assault, 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Buffington Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 13th Street.
Fugitive from justice, 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
SRL, DUI less than .150, 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, 8th Street and 13th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, Merrill Avenue and Winters Road.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, 35th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 8th Street.
Trespass, intoxication or drinking in public places, 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Found property, 10:09 a.m. Aug. 16, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, domestic battery, 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 3:44 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.