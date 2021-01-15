HUNTINGTON — Three Huntington residents were arrested Tuesday as a result of two drug raids in the 400 block of Bridge Street in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the first warrant was executed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.
An affidavit filed in federal court states detectives found inside the apartment 206 grams of suspected heroin, 62 grams of suspected cocaine, 499 30-mg oxycodone pills, three jars of suspected marijuana and a kilogram of “Mother of Pearl,” a known cutting agent of narcotics.
Police also found a firearm, $5,005 in cash, four digital scales and a large drug press, the affidavit said.
Seneca Smith, 36, of Huntington, who was the sole lease holder of the apartment, was charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.
The second search began at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment next door.
Officers arrested Jessica Chesney, 30, and Joshua Hill, 29, both of Huntington, after they were found to be in possession of a distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine and heroin, Cornwell said.
Chesney was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Hill was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Their charges were filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Smith and Hill are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, but Chesney was released due to having a late-term pregnancy.