More West Virginia school children will ride buses with cleaner-burning fuels following the awarding of grants to Lincoln, Barbour and Upshur counties to purchase buses burning gasoline, propane or compressed natural gas.
School systems in Lincoln, Upshur and Barbour counties will receive federal grants to replace old diesel school buses with new ones using cleaner fuels.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grants earlier this month. They come from the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act school bus rebate awards. The program funds the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) school buses meeting current emission standards.
“Every West Virginian deserves clean air to breathe, and this investment in clean school buses for Upshur, Lincoln and Barbour counties is great news for our state,” Manchin said in the official announcement of the grants.
“These new buses will emit fewer pollutants linked with asthma and lung damage and will help with better air quality across the Mountain State, all while safely taking young West Virginians to and from school every day. I will continue to work with the EPA to protect communities across West Virginia for generations to come.”
Capito said, ““As an original sponsor and supporter of the reauthorized program, I’m excited to see West Virginia receive a total of 12 new school buses with the help of DERA. DERA is an example of bipartisan, reasonable policy that works. These new buses will be better for the environment and public health.”
Lincoln and Upshur counties will receive $100,000 each while Barbour County will receive $40,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.