HUNTINGTON — Three people have filed to fill a vacant Cabell County Board of Education seat, which will be chosen by voters during a special election in November.

Dennis Caldwell, Coy Miller and Charles Shaw filed in August to fill the seat left vacant after the passing of Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

