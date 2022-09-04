HUNTINGTON — Three people have filed to fill a vacant Cabell County Board of Education seat, which will be chosen by voters during a special election in November.
Dennis Caldwell, Coy Miller and Charles Shaw filed in August to fill the seat left vacant after the passing of Garland “Skip” Parsons, who died in March.
Caldwell and Miller reside in District 2, and Shaw resides in District 1. Voters are not required to choose a candidate who resides in their district.
The Board of Education appointed Caldwell to fill the vacant seat from July 1 until Nov. 8, when a special election for the seat will take place during the 2022 general election.
The appointed board member will serve until July 2024, when Parsons’ term would have ended.
Caldwell, 75, has previously worked in Cabell County schools for 44 years, having served as a teacher and in various administrative positions throughout the county. He also served as an elementary administrative assistant for the Board of Education. Before being appointed to the board, Caldwell served as a substitute teacher in Cabell County.
Miller, 63, is the chair of the Board of Deacons at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Ona. He is retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District as a senior civilian responsible for program development, getting federal funding, and allocating funding and manpower. He has also worked with youth through his church for more than 30 years.
Shaw, 67, serves as a pastor at Real Life Christian Center Church in Huntington and is a former Huntington councilman. Shaw was appointed to the Cabell County Board of Education in April 2021 and served until July 2022. Shaw has also been involved in the community through United Way of the River Cities, Recovery Point West Virginia and WorkForce West Virginia.
The Board of Education is nonpartisan and is made up of five members. No more than two board members may serve from a district at the same time.
Board of Education members serve staggered, four-year terms and are paid $160 per meeting for up to 50 meetings per year. The board meets twice per month, on the first and third Tuesday, in Huntington.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
