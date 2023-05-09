Drug court graduate Morgan Adkins, right, gives a statement alongside her daughter Ashanti, 3, as Cabell County Drug Court conducts a graduation on Monday at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Courthouse was filled with joy and happy tears Monday afternoon as three people graduated from the county’s drug court program.
All three graduates received a Blenko water bottle to showcase their milestone in recovery and recognition by their judge and probation officers.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard said the program is intended to be completed in a year’s time, but the process varies for everyone.
One mother, 29-year-old Morgan Adkins, of Huntington, was able to graduate in one year and only have one sanction on her record.
“I truly do not think I would have made it without the option of drug court. This opportunity was what made me the woman I am today,” Adkins said. “I am no longer a slave to addiction.”
During Adkins’ emotional speech, her 3-year-old daughter Ashanti hugged around her pregnant belly. Adkins is due to have her second daughter in two months while she will be celebrating 17 months of sobriety.
“That’s why we are here,” Howard said, smiling at the mother and daughter. “It’s not only for yourself but for the next generations.”
Another graduate, Nina Deamer, 40, of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, also did the program for her children who she will get to see again next month. Deamer will celebrate two years of sobriety in August.
Deamer had 148 clean drug screen tests during her time in the program.
“To all you newcomers, don’t lie to the judge, don’t lie to the drug court team, don’t lie to your (probation officer),” Deamer said. “If they’re asking you, they already know.”
While Howard congratulates the graduates, he also acknowledges the difficult parts of addiction and the program.
After 32-year-old Jared McGuffin, of Beckley, West Virginia, received his purple Blenko water bottle, Howard held up McGuffin’s record with zero sanctions and a mugshot.
“Looks terrible. Just terrible,” Howard said, pointing at the mugshot. Howard said participants’ mugshots are usually taken on the worst day of their life, and it can show.
“It’s Jared’s eyes. Like you just look extremely low, you look like you have nothing to live for. You look depressed,” Howard said. “This was just the beginning of Jared’s journey with us and he came to us, a little rough in the beginning, but man, he has knocked it out of the park.”
McGuffin is now 19 months sober.
“When I came up here, I was lost, broke (and) homeless with just the clothes on my back, and thanks to the people who supported me in Beckley and the Cabell County Drug Court … they showed me how to live and I will be forever grateful for that,” McGuffin said.
