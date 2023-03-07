The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Women’s Philanthropy Society returned to an in-person event for its 23rd annual fundraiser for Cabell Huntington Hospital. Nearly 300 women across the Tri-State attended the luncheon at Guyan Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 4, to honor three women who have made a positive impact on the community.

The Women’s Philanthropy Society presents three awards at its annual luncheon to honor those who exemplify the heart, strength and compassion of women.

