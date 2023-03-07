Joan Weisberg receives the Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to an individual whose life’s work has been dedicated to humanitarian efforts, at Guyan Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 4.
HUNTINGTON — The Women’s Philanthropy Society returned to an in-person event for its 23rd annual fundraiser for Cabell Huntington Hospital. Nearly 300 women across the Tri-State attended the luncheon at Guyan Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 4, to honor three women who have made a positive impact on the community.
The Women’s Philanthropy Society presents three awards at its annual luncheon to honor those who exemplify the heart, strength and compassion of women.
The Abigail McNeely Youth Services Award is presented to an individual under the age of 18 who has gone above and beyond to give back to an organization or community project. This year’s recipient is Olivia Charles.
Olivia is a senior at Cabell Midland High School, where she serves as a role model to her fellow students. Olivia is a nationally recognized kicker who has garnered multiple awards when playing for her high school’s football team. She is a 2022 WV State Heisman Winner and a national record holder for points scored by a female in high school football. She is also the captain of the girls’ soccer team and on the all-state soccer team.
Off the field, Olivia serves as student body president, a platform that has allowed her to continue cultivating a tradition of community service. Through her fundraising efforts, she has helped various organizations such as the Huntington City Mission, Golden Girls Group Home, Rivers Edge and Wingate nursing homes, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Special Olympics. After graduating this spring, Olivia plans to play football at Regents University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Olivia is the daughter of Dr. Mitch Charles and Dr. Paulette Wehner.
The Christie Kinsey Focus Award honors achievements in volunteerism, pioneering in women’s health, community service, professional achievement and home and family. This year’s award was presented to Vickie Smith.
Smith, a retired teacher, taught for more than 40 years in classrooms in Cabell and Greenbrier counties, where she touched thousands of lives teaching more than just the curriculum. As an active member of the Huntington community, Smith has been involved with organizations such as Hospice of Huntington, WV-American Lung Association, Barnett Childcare, AD Lewis Community Center and the Ebezener Child Care Center. She is a member of First Baptist Church, where she serves as president of the Women’s Ministry and chairperson of the Deaconess Ministry. She and her husband, Bill, share two children, both of whom they are very proud. During their retirement, they mentor students at the Explorer Academy. As an educator and a Christian, Vickie believes the purpose of human life is to serve, show compassion and help others.
The Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual whose life’s work has been dedicated to humanitarian efforts. The award is designed for someone who has not sought recognition for her deeds but has worked solely to better her community and the quality of life for others. This year’s recipient is Joan Weisberg.
Weisberg and her late husband Arthur moved to Huntington 70 years ago to begin a business and start a family. Together, they raised five children and created a legacy built on hard work and perseverance. Weisberg and her husband contributed to the Arthur Weisberg Family Engineering Complex at Marshall University, in hopes of enhancing an engineering economy in our region.
In addition to supporting various nonprofits such as the Huntington City Mission, United Way and Facing Hunger Food Bank, Weisberg co-founded the Women’s Caucus, a group dedicated to identifying problems and promoting progress by inspiring likeminded women to make a positive impact on the world. In her 92 years, she has embodied the “giving spirit” and continues to create lasting change through her commitment to charity, civic affairs, and philanthropy.
“Congratulations to each of these amazing women,” stated Christie Kinsey, a founding member of the Women’s Philanthropy Society. “It was wonderful to see everyone in-person this year. A special thank you to the Women’s Philanthropy Committee members, the CHH Foundation, and our loyal sponsors who make it possible for every dollar donated to support women’s and children’s services at Cabell Huntington Hospital.”
Since its inception, the Women’s Philanthropy Society has donated over $400,000 toward women’s services at CHH and children’s services at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
