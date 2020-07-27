BARBOURSVILLE — At least three people were arrested on felony charges Sunday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records at the facility.
David Allen Roberts, 54, was jailed at 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver meth. Bond was set at $50,000.
Steven Paul King, 29, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with obstructing an officer, forgery and fraud access of a device. Bond was set at $25,000.
Jordan Lee Beckelheimer, 18, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.