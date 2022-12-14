HUNTINGTON — Three people were indicted five months after a body wrapped in a sheet and rug was brought to a Huntington hospital.
The body, identified as that of Eric Williams, 43, of Spencer, West Virginia, was brought in a red 2021 Toyota Camry on May 3 to St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Josh Chase Daniel, of Salt Rock, West Virginia, and Ryan Timothy Fitzsimmons, of Hurricane, West Virginia, drove Williams’ body to the hospital, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Daniel and Fitzsimmons were indicted on charges of concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy.
Shannon Marie Brown, of Barboursville, was arrested later in the week after the incident and was indicted on the same charges.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Williams died of a drug overdose and there was no foul play suspected.
According to the criminal complaint, Lt. Steve Compton of the Huntington Police Department reported Williams had a lighter and a piece of aluminum foil in his right hand.
Daniel said he was contacted by Brown, Williams’ wife, who said she received information that her husband was possibly dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Miller Road in Huntington.
The victim was found in a bathroom inside the residence seated on the toilet with his head lying on the sink, according to statements from Daniel and Fitzsimmons.
Daniel said the residence was recently rented by Daniel and the couple, and they had only lived there for a couple days. He said moving the body was a “group effort” between the three and they did not call 911 because they grew marijuana at the residence.
Officers executed a search warrant at the residence the three were renting and discovered approximately 80 plants there. Approximately 90 marijuana plants were found at Fitzsimmons’ residence as well.
According to the criminal complaint, officers said Daniel and Fitzsimmons were not honest in their original reports of the incident. They led HPD investigators to multiple locations in the woods before mentioning the residence.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in November. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Patrick Shawn Jones (South Point, Ohio): Domestic battery; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance
- Joshua Lynn Harless (400 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Two counts of fraudulent use of an access device
- Randall Curtis Cain II (1700 block of 11th Avenue, Huntington): Burglary
- Larry L. McCoy (1000 block of Van Buren Avenue, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; driving under the influence; driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons
- Matthew Ryan Lester (200 block of Rear 8th Avenue, Huntington): Three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl; receiving stolen property; two counts of persons prohibited from possessing a firearm
- Tommie Linn Garrett (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Burglary; conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance
- Jay Brandon Wolfe (Chesapeake, Ohio): Burglary; conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance
- Ashley Renee Peters (200 block of Baer Street, Huntington): Burglary; conspiracy
- Krystal Nicole Clay-Trogdon (600 block of 10th Street, Huntington): Escape
- Leonard Earl Jackson (1200 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington): Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance
- Eric Mashawn McNeely Jr. (4700 block of Spring Drive, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Deandre Markeis Donaldson (2100 block of 11th Avenue, Huntington): Two counts of wanton endangerment; domestic battery; brandishing
- Jessica Meredith Beall (Comfort, West Virginia): Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference; child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; obstructing an officer
- Vincent Frank Sardo (800 block of Virginia Avenue, Huntington): Two counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury; domestic battery
- Alec Sasha Dulee-Kinsolving (700 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington): Soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual
- activity
- Stefan Lavelle Gibbs (Address not listed): Child neglect resulting in death
- Samantha Faye Thomas (Address not listed): Child neglect resulting in death
- Jerry Lynn Florence (Ironton): Soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity