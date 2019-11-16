HUNTINGTON — Three Huntington men were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on charges stemming from the March shooting of a father and son in Guyandotte.
Houston Andrew Cook, 19, of Huntington, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment. His co-defendants Anthony Preston Spitler and Luke Paul McCullough, both of Huntington, are charged with wanton endangerment.
The incident occurred March 11 in the 300 block of Prospect Street in Guyandotte around 3 p.m. as school buses began letting children off from school. Several neighbors were also outside at the time.
Sam Hart and Sam Hart II were injured after being struck by bullets allegedly fired by Cook.
During a magistrate hearing, witnesses said the shooting occurred after a multi-person fight over an alleged stolen gun. According to a son of Sam Hart, Cook had been at the Hart residence the day before playing video games and the family accused him of stealing a gun from someone else in the home.
The day of the shooting, Cook allegedly returned to the home with friends prepared to fight. The witness said Cook had a visible gun in his pants. A fight ensued, with several people, including Sam Hart, intervening. Cook ended up on the ground, the witness said, and that’s when the shooting started.
Sam Hart was hit in the elbow and Sam Hart II, who came out of the house with a shotgun during the fighting and may have also fired the weapon, was shot in the arm.
According to the indictment, Spitler and McCullough also fired weapons during the incident.
Cook is housed in the Western Regional Jail.