IRONTON — Three people were indicted Wednesday in Lawrence County on unrelated rape charges that could, based on the age of the alleged victim, end up with a life sentence upon conviction.
Andrew Ray Taylor, 28, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was indicted on a charge he raped a child under the age of 13.
Charles Irvin Carlisle, 19, of the 1700 block of Donna Court, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of the rape of a child under the age of 13.
Faith R. Long, 25, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was indicted on a charge of the rape of a person on or about April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020.
Tyler Jeffery Allen Workman, 25, of the 2700 block of Parsons Street, Huntington, was indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest May 14. A co-defendant, Jonathon Michael Owens, 24, of the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington, also was indicted on three counts of aggravated robbery.
Cassandra N. Parker, 30, of the 400 block of Patrick Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of burglary, theft and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. A co-defendant, Jeremy B. Mosley, 34, also of the 400 block of Patrick Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of burglary and theft.
Timothy L. Murdock, 56, of Private Drive 17371, Willow Wood, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Jonathan A. Sammut, 29, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and misdemeanor theft.
Carl E. Rouse III, 45, of the 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard, Huntington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism.
Dawn Marie Williford, 50, of the 900 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Jeremy L. Griffin, 42, of West Union, Ohio, was indicted on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.
Michelle A. Jenkins, 41, of the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
Jason K. Bolte, 18, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of robbery, two counts of vandalism and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging.
Tiffany J. Henry, 19, of the 100 block of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while on a disability.
James J. Bowles, 33, of County Road 55, South Point, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
Lucas D. Bruce, 26, of the 1500 block of Charlotte Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.
Jaylen T. Williams, 22, of Cedar Street, Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted on charges of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and trafficking and possession of marijuana.
William L. Waddell III, 31, of Fernwood Drive, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.
Paul L. Walker Sr., 53, of County Road 12, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Roger Lee Black, 40, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
William R. Boling, 42, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was indicted on a felony charge of domestic violence.
Russell Martin Webb, 53, of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and voyeurism.
Mickey R. Wilson, 33, of Township Road 301, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business and resisting arrest.
Gilbert Howard Lawrence Jr., 51, of Riverside Drive, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.