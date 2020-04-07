HUNTINGTON — Three indictments issued by a Cabell County grand jury in February were unsealed Friday, but dozens more will remain under seal until at least May 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The indictments originally had been set to be unsealed March 27.
Among the indictments released was Wayne E. “Chance” Ezell, of Huntington, who was indicted on a count of first-degree robbery, retaliation against a public official, shoplifting, escape and grand larceny.
Also indicted in unrelated cases were Davon P. McClinton, also known as Jemel McClinton, of Detroit, Michigan, who was charged with forgery of a public record and escape; and Gage Duncan, of Huntington, who was indicted on a count of receiving a stolen vehicle and retaliation against a public official.
The three men are housed at West Virginia jail facilities.