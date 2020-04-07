HUNTINGTON — Three indictments issued by a Cabell County grand jury in February were unsealed Friday, but dozens more will remain under seal until at least May 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictments originally had been set to be unsealed March 27.

Among the indictments released was Wayne E. “Chance” Ezell, of Huntington, who was indicted on a count of first-degree robbery, retaliation against a public official, shoplifting, escape and grand larceny.

Also indicted in unrelated cases were Davon P. McClinton, also known as Jemel McClinton, of Detroit, Michigan, who was charged with forgery of a public record and escape; and Gage Duncan, of Huntington, who was indicted on a count of receiving a stolen vehicle and retaliation against a public official.

The three men are housed at West Virginia jail facilities.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.