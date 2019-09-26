LAVALETTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police has confirmed three individuals were injured in a car crash at the intersection of W.Va. 152 and German Ridge Road in Wayne County on Thursday.
Two vehicles — a dump truck and an SUV — collided head-on at the intersection, and both drivers and one passenger were injured in the crash.
Police say all three individuals were taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment.
State Police out of the Wayne detachment are working with multiple agencies to determine what caused the wreck and said they were unable to provide any additional information as of press time Thursday.