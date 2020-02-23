BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Chad Wayne Somerville, 41, was jailed at 2 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.

Joseph L. Chidester, 39, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Joseph David Baggett, 36, was incarcerated at 2:25 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.