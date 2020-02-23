BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Chad Wayne Somerville, 41, was jailed at 2 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Joseph L. Chidester, 39, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joseph David Baggett, 36, was incarcerated at 2:25 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.