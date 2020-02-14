BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
John Edward Ratcliff, 69, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Lance P. Nichols, 28, was incarcerated at noon on Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed him on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Joshua Leland Howard, 25, was incarcerated at 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a capias order. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight incident reports in the 24-hour period ending Thursday afternoon. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Warrant service/execution, 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Olive Street and St. Louis Avenue.
Petit Larceny, 3:37 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Fourth Avenue.
Shoplifting — 1st & 2nd offense, 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Disorderly conduct, 6:31 a.m. Wednesday, 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 8 ½ Alley.
Stolen/auto/auto theft, 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, 4100 block of Altizer Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.