BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Three people were jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

John Edward Ratcliff, 69, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.

Lance P. Nichols, 28, was incarcerated at noon on Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed him on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Joshua Leland Howard, 25, was incarcerated at 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a capias order. Bond was not set.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight incident reports in the 24-hour period ending Thursday afternoon. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Warrant service/execution, 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, Olive Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Petit Larceny, 3:37 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Fourth Avenue.

Shoplifting — 1st & 2nd offense, 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Trespass, 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Marcum Terrace.

Disorderly conduct, 6:31 a.m. Wednesday, 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 8 ½ Alley.

Stolen/auto/auto theft, 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, 4100 block of Altizer Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.