BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Carl Richard Aikin Jr., 47, was jailed at 8 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and a motorboat accident. Bond was $55,100.

Syennache Emmerald Bunting, 24, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Zachary Johnathon Warnecke, 23, was jailed at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with attempt to commit grand larceny. Bond was $75,000.

Dakota Scott Fletcher, 20, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.