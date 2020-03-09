BARBOURSVILLE — Three people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Carl Richard Aikin Jr., 47, was jailed at 8 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and a motorboat accident. Bond was $55,100.
Syennache Emmerald Bunting, 24, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Zachary Johnathon Warnecke, 23, was jailed at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with attempt to commit grand larceny. Bond was $75,000.
Dakota Scott Fletcher, 20, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was not set.